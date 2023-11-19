Steelers RB Najee Harris says what everyone else is thinking

The Pittsburgh Steelers record has been masking just how awful the team has been all season long, and Najee Harris knows it.

“Record-wise, we’re good,” Harris said via Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. “You can do two things: You can look at the record and say we’re still good right now. Or you can look at the record and be like, if we keep playing this type of football, how long is that s–t gonna last? It’s a good record, but this is the NFL. Winning like how we did is not going to get us nowhere.”

In their second loss since the Week 6 bye, Pittsburgh’s offense sputtered. Kenny Pickett’s poor 160-yard performance was outdone by the ground game. Jaylen Warren had his second straight 100+ yard game (129 on six carries) while Harris chipped in 35 yards.

How long is this gonna last? The Cleveland Browns answered that before Harris even asked.

