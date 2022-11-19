Steelers RB Najee Harris says offense will use more Wildcat

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers dusted off the Wildcat offense for several snaps. On a day when the run game was working, the Wildcat was a nice wrinkle that the Steelers are going to do more of according to running back Najee harris.

“The Wildcat opens up the package options for a lot of stuff,” Harris said. “You can pass, you can do a lot of stuff with it. You can expand it to do a lot of other things, too. So that’s just another way of forcing defenses to gameplan against that.”

It’s really interesting that Harris noted you could pass out of the Wildcat. I honestly thought last week when Harris ran it in the red zone and quarterback Kenny Pickett split out wide, Harris was going to do a throw back. You can bet the Steelers saw on film the defense completely ignored Pickett and might take a shot at getting the football back to him.

Last week the Steelers rushed for 217 yards and four different players had runs of at least 20 yards. Look for Pittsburgh to continue to manufacture ways to run the football and control the clock, including the Wildcat.

