Steelers RB Najee Harris says Highmark Stadium loudest in NFL

Traditionally, teams traveling to Pittsburgh say playing in the Steelers stadium is about as loud as it gets. But what stadium do the Steelers’ players find the loudest?

According to Steelers running back Najee Harris, Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills is the loudest stadium he played in last season. Harris talked about the atmosphere there and we wondered how it compared to how loud Bryant Denny Stadium got when he was at the University of Alabama.

You can bet Highmark will be loud this Sunday when the Steelers come to town. Buffalo is sitting at 3-1 and is a nearly two-touchdown favorite. But the fans will remember how the Steelers came to town on the opening weekend of last season and upset the Bills 23-16.

Najee Harris on the run game getting going and on the Bills having the loudest NFL stadium he’s been in pic.twitter.com/B9Zv5HPIJe — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 7, 2022

