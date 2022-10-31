Steelers RB Najee Harris says team lacks discipline and accountability

Eight games are in the books for the Pittsburgh Steelers and now the team sits at 2-6. When a team is playing this poorly there is likely to be some finger-pointing and blame being passed around. The frustration in running back Najee Harris has been bubbling to the surface for weeks and we saw it even more after this week’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris spoke after the game and was candid about where he thinks the team has fallen short.

“We lack a lot of stuff,” Harris said. “We lack a lot of experience, lack a lot of discipline, accountability. We lack a lot. We can’t go forward without correcting the little things that are affecting us. That is stuff we talk about every week.”

Ouch. Harsh truth but a truth nonetheless. This reflects directly onto the coaches and that means head coach Mike Tomlin. The reputation of Tomlin has always centered around discipline and accountability even though it often doesn’t manifest on the field. For the team’s starting running back to call the staff out publicly tells you he has tried to address this privately and it hasn’t worked.

