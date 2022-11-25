Steelers RB Najee Harris on run game improvements: ‘We’re going in the right direction’

Over the course of the past two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have breathed new life into the run game. Steelers running back Najee Harris has rushed for 189 yards in the last two games and is averaging 4.73 yards per rush. This is a full yard higher than his season average.

Harris spoke to the media on Friday and backed up the point that he and the team really worked hard over the bye week to emphasize improving the run game.

Speaking only from what we have seen from Harris, his efficiency with the football in his hands has improved a ton. Harris is running with far fewer wasted steps, a much more decisive nature and has done much better staying behind his pads. Harris is keeping his feet moving, getting downhill, not stopping his momentum, and watching for something to develop.

This Monday night Harris will face a stout Colts defense that will be focused on shutting him down. Harris is also potentially going to be minus Jaylen Warren who has done a nice job spelling Harris. We should find out pretty quickly if those improvements are working or not.

Najee Harris on the run game improvement the past 2 games pic.twitter.com/17CL4u4lRu — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 25, 2022

List

4 roster mistakes the Steelers must fix in the offseason

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire