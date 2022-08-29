Steelers RB Najee Harris reveals he has Lisfranc injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris saw his first action of the preseason on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Harris carried the ball four times for 10 yards and seemed like a guy who has missed a lot of time.

But after the game, Harris revealed that the reason he’s been out the past four weeks was more serious than the team had divulged. According to Harris, he’s dealing with a Lisfranc injury and is right at the four-week mark in his recovery.

Harris didn’t run like a guy with an injury but this is worrisome as it could limit him early in the year. Pittsburgh is still sorting out the running back depth chart but make no mistake none of the guys behind Harris can replace him in the lineup.

Last season Harris finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie. He had 1,200 yards on 307 carries and racked up 381 total touches on the season. Pittsburgh should be in no rush to push Harris back onto the field with this type of injury and a suspect offensive line.

"I never did 'just' get my foot stepped on," Harris said of the injury he sustained early in camp. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 29, 2022

