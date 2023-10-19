Steelers RB Najee Harris puts in extra work over bye week

It feels like one of the few members of the Pittsburgh Steelers who really wants to turn things around this season is running back Najee Harris. He called his team out for needing to play harder and with more heart and now he’s staying back on the bye week to study film and work on the gameplan for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harris spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he stayed a third day in Pittsburgh last week (the team worked out two days) and studied tape with center Mason Cole. He noted that he took some suggested plays to offensive coordinator Matt Canada and they are going into this week’s gameplan.

#Steelers Najee Harris said he stayed an extra day in Pgh last week and looked over tape w Mason Cole and suggested plays to Matt Canada that are in the game plan this week pic.twitter.com/Ra5iSW86Sr — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 18, 2023

Harris is off to a rocky start just like the rest of the offense. Harris has 247 rushing yards on 63 carries which works out to 3.9 yards per carry. Harris, along with the rest of the team has been unable to score a rushing touchdown.

