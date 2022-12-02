Steelers RB Najee Harris practices on Friday, cleared to play

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was forced out of last week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with an oblique injury. The same injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

But Harris said on Friday he was cleared by the medical staff and practiced on Friday with the expectation that he will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Harris’ injury came at the worst time as he was coming off a two-game streak where he had finally started to get some traction in the run game. Harris topped 90 yards rushing in each of the previous two games but only mustered 35 yards on Monday night before being unable to continue.

Head coach Mike Tomlin seems to have finally conceded the fact that using multiple running backs is a positive strategy. So if Harris can’t go at full strength Pittsburgh will have Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell to spell him and split the work.

