Will Steelers RB Najee Harris play vs Patriots?

The Pittsburgh Steelers already made it official that linebacker T.J. Watt won’t play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, there has been no official work on running back Najee Harris. Harris is currently dealing with a foot injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Harris says he’s fine and that he will play on Sunday but head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to make that sort of declaration yet. So our question of the day is all about if the team will have its franchise running back on the field Sunday.

If Harris cannot go or is limited, Pittsburgh will turn to undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren. Cast your vote and let us know if you think Harris will play this week.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire