Steelers RB Najee Harris passes 1,000 rushing yards for season

The future looks very bright for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Early in Monday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns, Harris eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

Harris is the second rookie in franchise history to rush for more than 1,000 yards, joining Steelers legend Franco Harris in the group. Harris rushed for 1,055 in 1972 and this is a number the younger Harris is almost certain to pass this season.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ rushing yards on the year for @ohthatsNajee22 💪 pic.twitter.com/fxHlk8thwb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 4, 2022

