Steelers RB Najee Harris offers hard truth about Pittsburgh offense

It really seems like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is heading into training camp as a man on a mission. Harris has already said he’s prepared to get 500 touches this season if the team is winning and when he spoke to the media on Tuesday said he’s ready to step up and be a leader on offense.

Why did he say it?

“Because we don’t have any leaders on offense,” Harris said.

There’s no doubt with the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, there is certainly a need for some veteran leadership. Older players like offensive linemen David DeCastro, Maurkice Pouncey and Ramon Foster have all moved on and this young group could be like a boat without a rudder on the field.

