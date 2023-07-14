Steelers RB Najee Harris misses the cut on top running backs list

One thing became clear as we went through ESPN’s ranking of the Top 10 running backs in the NFL. There are a lot of really talented backs in this league and all very unique in their skills.

ESPN polled NFL coaches, executives and scouts to put together their list of the top running backs and when the dust settled, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris didn’t make the cut. In fact, he didn’t even get an honorable mention.

Harris’ exclusion is less about his ability and more about the depth of the position right now. As much as we’d all love to fight for Harris to replace someone on this list, they are all deserving. Just like Harris is.

Last season, Harris saw his production drop off some in 2022. Even with that, Harris still finished with 1,034 rushing yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry. It was simply a lack of carries that pushed down his numbers.

