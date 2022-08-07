Steelers RB Najee Harris’ injury opens door for younger players

Pittsburgh Steelers franchise running back Najee Harris has missed a week of training camp practice with an injured foot. Given how the Steelers have gone all-in on Harris as the workhorse back since drafting him in the first round in 2021, this isn’t ideal.

But his absence does give the Steelers coaches an opportunity to get a closer look at those guys behind Harris to see what they have.

Harris’ primary backup this season appears to once again be Benny Snell Jr. Snell doesn’t offer much in terms of a unique skill set or any real dynamic playmaking but he has the confidence of the coaches for better or worse.

“It’s been pretty frustrating,” Harris said after practice last week. “There’s a lot of other guys who get to come in here and get to see their skill sets. It’s a blessing in disguise in a way. Not to get hurt, but to see other younger guys get reps.”

The guy who can benefit the most from this is rookie Jaylen Warren. He’s been the most impressive back at camp not named Najee Harris. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy plays with excellent vision and balance and adds some punch in terms of quickness through the hole. He’s a flow and cutback type of runner who pairs will with the power of Harris.

