Steelers RB Najee Harris takes nasty hit to helmet, but returns for final drive

The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly had to finish a wild game without their top ball carrier, because of a highly suspect hit.

With seven minutes remaining in the game, Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris caught a pass and turned upfield, where he was met by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell. Harris was knocked off balance by Campbell and was on his way down when linebacker Kyzir White went for a little extra violence.

Najee took a NASTY hit to the helmet. Looked concussed pic.twitter.com/wf172utyNO — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 22, 2021

Replay wasn't kind to White's tackle attempt, showing a clear helmet-to-helmet hit that wasn't flagged.

Harris sustained an apparent head injury on the play, ending up in the medical tent before being taken to the locker room. It was a scary hit on a young player that could have been a lot worse.

Fortunately, Harris was apparently well enough that he made it back to the sideline on the Steelers' final drive, but he could do little as his team attempted to mount a comeback while down 41-37. With only two minutes remaining, Ben Roethlisberger took back-to-back sacks on first and second down, then threw two incomplete passes to seal the win for the Chargers in a thriller.