Steelers RB Najee Harris declines interview request after OTAs

If you were hoping to get some clarification from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris about the rumors surrounding his contract, you will have to keep waiting. Harris was at OTAs on Tuesday, late and excused by head coach Mike Tomlin but declined to speak to the media after practice.

The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option this offseason meaning Harris will play the 2024 season and then hit free agency. This is of course unless Harris and the Steelers can come together on a contract extension this offseason.

But the controversy comes from the rumor that Harris actually asked to have his fifth-year option declined and he is ready to move on from the Steelers at the end of the season—a claim his agent refuted.

We might never know the truth but with Harris’ willingness to always speak openly and honestly with the media, his absence on Tuesday came as a surprise.

