Steelers RB Najee Harris being evaluated for a concussion
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In what is turning out to be a wild game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh will likely have to finish without star running back Najee Harris.
Harris went out of the game late in the fourth quarter after taking a forearm to the helmet on a run. Harris went off under his own power but is currently out and being evaluated for a concussion.
List
Steelers vs Chargers: Pittsburgh's keys to victory this week