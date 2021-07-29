Steelers RB Najee Harris back at practice in yellow wristband

Well, Najee Harris with the yellow wristband back. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 29, 2021

On Wednesday, several members of the Pittsburgh Steelers media in attendance at training camp practice reported that Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was no longer wearing a yellow wristband. This indicated Harris was fully vaccinated.

But those same media on Thursday, including beat reporter Mark Kaboly, have reported Harris is back with the wristband on. Perhaps Wednesday was just an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

We can make some assumptions based on this, in particular, that Harris is in the process of becoming fully vaccinated but hasn’t gotten his second shot. The Steelers are one of the closest franchises to full vaccination so it is hard to imagine the team’s rookie feature back won’t be vaccinated as well.

