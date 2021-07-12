Steelers RB Najee Harris among favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted running back Najee Harris with a singular goal in mind. To fix the Steelers rushing game. There’s no backup plan, there is no talented veteran back coming in to split time or bail him out. This team is riding with Harris for better or worse.

This makes him a great candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The smart folks at BetMGM tend to agree. They currently have Harris with 6/1 odds to win with only Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ahead of him at 3/1.

Harris rushed for 1,466 yards as a senior at Alabama and scored 26 rushing touchdowns. Pittsburgh is hoping Harris can be that type of workhorse back in the NFL and give the Steelers offense the balanced it has lacked since Le’Veon Bell left.

