Steelers RB Najee Harris out with abdominal injury

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts that limited him for much of the first now. It appeared that it might have been a foot injury but the team has now announced Harris is out for the game with an abdominal injury.

Harris was playing much better football since coming back from the bye week and this is a huge blow for the Steelers run game. It is made even worse by the fact that backup Jaylen Warren was already inactive with a hamstring injury.

Going forward it will be Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. keeping things moving in the run game. Pittsburgh rushed for 116 yards in the first half and currently lead the Colts 16-10.

