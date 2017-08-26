Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell confirms date he’ll end holdout

Le’Veon Bell meant what he tweeted this past week, as he confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that he’ll end his holdout and report to the Steelers on Sept. 1.

That’s the same date Bell told a Steelers fan who asked via Twitter on Tuesday when he was going to “show up.”









In Columbus, Ohio, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the artificial turf field he donated to Groveport, his high school alma mater, Bell told the Dispatch, “September 1st, I’ll be back.”

Bell has yet to sign his $12.1 million franchise tender, but after speaking to him, the Dispatch anticipates he’ll sign a contract when he reports, “probably, with an eye on maximizing his market value next year.”

There doesn’t appear to be any hard feelings between Bell and the team and previously said the only way he would leave Pittsburgh is if the team traded him.

“They’re side-to-side with me. I’m side-to-side with them,” he said.





Meanwhile, thanks to his $750,000 donation, the natural grass at his high school’s football stadium has been replaced with artificial turf, and the venue has been renamed Le’Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium.

Bell, accompanied by his agent, Adisa Bakari, was there for the team’s season-opening game against Westerville North.