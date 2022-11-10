Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says no bump in practice reps

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently rank No. 27 in the NFL in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards per carry. This is a continuing trend going back to 2019. The fix feels like it’s a matter of making Jaylen Warren the lead running back and letting Najee Harris fill in behind him. A complete reversal of roles.

But Warren spoke to the media on Thursday and noted that he has seen no increase in reps this week as the Steelers prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints. Harris is the team’s first-round pick from 2021 but after a 1,200-yard rookie campaign, he’s been stuck in neutral for much of this season.

The area where the Steelers need the most help is explosive plays. To offer a bit of perspective, Warren has 13 carries of 10 yards or more on the season and Harris has 12. But it took Harris 132 carries to get them and Warren did it in only 41.

Jaylen Warren said he has NOT had any increase in reps or responsibilities this week in practice pic.twitter.com/onMfvKmVTt — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 10, 2022

