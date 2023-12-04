Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says what the rest of his team won’t about overconfidence

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren said the quiet part out loud. The Steelers looked like a team sleepwalking on Sunday in their 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It was easy to look at it and assume the Steelers didn’t take the Cardinals seriously and overlooked them resulting in a blowout loss.

This was a point head coach Mike Tomlin denied in this post-game press conference but Warren admitted to after the game. Warren said the problem was “taking them lightly, lighter than we should have” when speaking to reporters after the game. Warren played well finishing with 59 yards on only nine carries.

Personally, I appreciate the honesty of Warren and respect it. When Tomlin said he didn’t believe his team took this game too lightly, no one actually believed it and you had to wonder why Tomlin couldn’t just own his team’s problems.

Now this team is facing a final five must-win games if the team hopes to make the playoffs and might have to do it without quarterback Kenny Pickett for the duration.

