Steelers RB Jaylen Warren focused on a Super Bowl, not a contract

With a new offensive coordinator and a new offensive line, the Pittsburgh Steelers run game has a chance to be special this season. The addition of Arthur Smith means a new commitment to the run game and drafting two top-tier offensive linemen gives Pittsburgh the potential for a top offensive line.

That run game is going to be led by the tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The two combined for 1,819 rushing yards last season with questionable offensive line and quarterback play.

Both guys are also set to hit free agency at the end of the season. Harris is an unrestricted free agent and the feeling is he will not be re-signed. Warren is a restricted free agent meaning he doesn’t have much leverage with the team for 2025.

#Steelers RB Jaylen Warren on if he’s had any conversations about a contract extension heading into the final year of his deal. “No, and to be honest, I’m not really worried about that. I’m worried about winning a Super Bowl.” pic.twitter.com/CNBaNJZlUf — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 6, 2024

Warren was asked about a contract extension after OTA practice and he gave exactly the answer you want to hear. He says he’s more worried about a Super Bowl than he is about a contract. If the Steelers do not re-sign Harris at the end of the season, Warren suddenly holds all the cards as the team’s lead running back.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire