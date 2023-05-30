Steelers RB Jaylen Warren changing up routine to focus on details

One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers was the emergence of then-rookie running back Jaylen Warren. Warren went from being an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State to the running mate of Najee Harris and a key part of the Steelers offense.

Now with a year under his belt, Warren is working at OTAs to be even better and that starts with changing up his in-season routine and focusing more on the little details.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Warren didn’t see any significant reps until the second half of the year when the light came on for him as well as the coaches. Warren became not only a viable rusher down the stretch where his elusiveness and quickness were a perfect pairing with harris’ power but also because the primary pass-catching threat out of the backfield.

Warren finished 2022 with 379 rushing yards on only 77 carries and 214 receiving yards on 28 receptions.

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren on how he’s more comfortable and what he’s working on improving during Year 2 in the NFL pic.twitter.com/MOisnajj0B — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 30, 2023

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers EDGE Markus Golden saying all the right things Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Interior offensive line Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Cornerback

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire