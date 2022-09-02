Steelers RB Jaylen Warren calls making roster ‘a dream come true’

One of the best stories of the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason has been the emergence of rookie running back Jaylen Warren. Warren went from undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State to making the 53-man roster and likely being the team’s primary backup running back.

When Warren spoke to the media about how it felt to make an NFL roster, Warren called it “a drem come true” and it didn’t seem real.

“It’s still surreal at this point,” Warren said. “I feel like I have to tone it down, still be focused. I can’t be too hyped, too star struck. I’ve got to control it and realize I am playing the game I have been playing since I was eight.”

Warren rushed for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 for the Cowboys. In preseason, Warren was the best back on the team displaying the kind of quickness and burst the Steelers rushing offense needs.

Jaylen Warren said he called his mom at 4:01 pm yesterday to tell her he made the roster. Said people were congratulating him at 3:55 and he told them he still had 5 minutes before he was safe. pic.twitter.com/eqDzlObR4f — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2022

