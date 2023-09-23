Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to appeal huge fine for hit vs Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was fined a whopping $48,333 for a collision in last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers upset the Browns 26-22.

In case you forgot what the hit was, you can watch the play in the Tweet below. As NFL reporter Tom Pelissero pointed out, Warren wasn’t even flagged for the play. Warren’s agent, David Canter, reposted it with the message that they would be appealing the fine.

We are obviously appealing https://t.co/7ue7vBRC3G — David Canter (@davidcanter) September 23, 2023

The hit itself seemed fairly innocuous, even after several rewatches. Warren and the Browns defender were on a line to each other, both guys braced for impact and dropped their shoulders, and their heads clanked together. No one was hurt on the play and again, the officials on the field saw nothing wrong with the hit.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire