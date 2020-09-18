Steelers RB James Conner appears ready to roll this week

Although it remains to be seen how the Steelers will use him on Sunday, Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday and was not given an injury designation.

Conner exited the Giants game Monday night after gaining just nine yards on six carries. He also had two receptions on four targets, one for a first down.

It was reported Tuesday that he avoided a high ankle sprain, an injury with which he missed three late-season games in 2018.

“I’ve just got to be there for my teammates, keep trending in the right direction, and we’ll see what happens on Sunday,” Conner said in a Friday press conference.

Conner gave props to two of those teammates, Benny Snell, Jr. and Jaylen Samuels. “They’ve been playing huge,” he said. “I’m not really a selfish guy. Having the starting label, I want to be out there and just compete.”

The running back shared that he can’t pinpoint exactly when the injury occurred Monday night. Conner added that he wasn’t able to put pressure on his ankle and that “something didn’t feel right.”

Now in his fourth season, Conner has had his share of injury issues in the past. He did say, however, that this was not a re-aggravation of a past injury.

