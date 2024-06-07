Steelers RB Cordarrelle Patterson ready to contribute

When Cordarrelle Patterson first entered the league, he self-proclaimed his moniker to be “Flash” after the media found it difficult to pronounce and spell his name correctly. He felt it suited him because he wanted to be flashy on the field.

Now entering his 12th season, Patterson has matured and simply wants to do whatever is asked of him by his new Pittsburgh Steelers coaches.

“I’m not coming in here to step on anyone’s toes,” Patterson told reporters after OTAs on Thursday. “I know my role and I know what I can bring to the team. So whatever they need me to do, man, I’m that guy.”

After spending eight seasons as a wide receiver who could run, he’s now a running back who can catch. The transition started when he landed with the Atlanta Falcons where Arthur Smith — now the Steelers offensive coordinator — was head coach.

In three seasons with Atlanta, the four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro put up the best numbers of his career since his time with the Minnesota Vikings. Patterson finished with 2,202 all-purpose yards, 1,494 of which were as a rusher.

Patterson leads the league among active players in return yards with 7,989 — more than doubling journeyman running back Ameer Abdullah’s second-place return numbers.

It’s unknown what his exact role will be, but should the Steelers utilize him on special teams — watch out.

Cordarrelle Patterson is willing to do whatever the #Steelers ask of him. “I’m not coming in here to step on anyone’s toes. I know my role and I know what I can bring to the team. So whatever they need me to do, man, I’m that guy.” pic.twitter.com/cSb0M4l4Lh — Aaron Becker (@Aaron_M_Becker) June 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire