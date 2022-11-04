Steelers RB coach defends RB Najee Harris and his work ethic

2022 has not gone according to plan for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Harris has come under heavy scrutiny this season after rushing for 1,200 yards as a rookie and taking a big step back this season. But it isn’t due to lack of effort according to running backs coach Eddie Faulkner.

“Nobody works harder than that dude,” Faulkner said. “When that’s the case you’re always continuing to remind like, ‘Hey man we just need you to be yourself. We just need you to go do what Najee Harris is capable of doing and cleanse yourself of any other baggage you are toting.”

I don’t think anyone is questioning Harris’ work ethic. There’s no doubt he goes through thorough preparation for every game. The problem is he’s running behind an inconsistent offensive line, he might be dealing with a lingering foot injury and he is making questionable decisions on the field when the football is in his hands.

Najee Harris is drawing a lot of criticism for things he's doing — and things he's not — and he accepts that as a first-round back he's going to get that. But RB coach Eddie Faulkner perfectly summed up why Harris does what he does — and why he's a guy you want on your team. pic.twitter.com/p3c9YjFTLT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 3, 2022

