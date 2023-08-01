Steelers RB Alfonzo Graham lost for year with torn labrum

On Monday morning, news came out that the Pittsburgh Steelers were working out free-agent running back ZaQuandre White, we assumed it was related to the shoulder injury suffered by rookie Alfonzo Graham at Steelers training camp.

Now we have this post from Graham indicating he suffered a torn labrum and will be lost for the season. There’s been no official announcement from the team as of yet about Graham or any potential addition to replace him on the roster.

Graham was a fascinating rookie prospect. He flashed dominance at Morgan State and despite his small stature, showcased the quickness and agility to push veteran Anthony McFarland for a roster spot.

When you come out of a storm you won’t be the same person you walked in …Suffered a Torn labrum in my shoulder I promise the Comeback will be Amazing The talent I have is amazing God just wasn’t ready for the world see yet See y’all in 2024💔 stay prayed up pic.twitter.com/jXLWAYncec — 🔛🔝🔜 (@Alfonzograham2) July 31, 2023

More 2023 Steelers training camp!

Big takeaways from the Steelers after 1 week of training camp

Steelers work out former South Carolina RB ZaQuandre White

First look at new Steelers LB Kwon Alexander wearing No. 26

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire