Steelers, Ravens players react on Twitter to third game postponement

Steelers, Ravens players react to third game postponement originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tuesday’s game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, has been pushed back to Wednesday following continued positive COVID-19 tests in the Baltimore locker room, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The decision marks the third time that the NFL has had to postpone the contest. It was pushed from Thursday to Sunday, then back to Tuesday and now Wednesday, leaving many players — particularly those on the Steelers’ side — frustrated with their inability to play like the rest of the league.

Here are some players who spoke out on Twitter about the NFL’s decision.

I’m gonna be healthy by the time we play this game... — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Big Bud (@Bud_Dupree) November 30, 2020

Aye let’s get it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1QOGOj3vVR — Devlin Hodges (@DevlinHodges10) November 30, 2020

😂 dawg i’m tryna stay off here right now. i’ll get fined for what I wanna say https://t.co/J6qJ183pYD — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) November 30, 2020

Our QB1 in 2034 pic.twitter.com/tMfX5YoEAf — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

@AdamSchefter knew about the game before we did... Lol — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) November 30, 2020

A few former Steelers players chimed in on Twitter as well.

Stop ducking us @Ravens 🖤💛. When we played without Ben last year...never mind I’m done. Lol https://t.co/KDLAiqifKO — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) November 30, 2020