Ravens-Steelers pushed back again as COVID-19 outbreak ravages Baltimore

Steelers, Ravens players react on Twitter to third game postponement

Matt Weyrich
·2 min read

Tuesday’s game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, has been pushed back to Wednesday following continued positive COVID-19 tests in the Baltimore locker room, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The decision marks the third time that the NFL has had to postpone the contest. It was pushed from Thursday to Sunday, then back to Tuesday and now Wednesday, leaving many players — particularly those on the Steelers’ side — frustrated with their inability to play like the rest of the league.

Here are some players who spoke out on Twitter about the NFL’s decision.

A few former Steelers players chimed in on Twitter as well.

