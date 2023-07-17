Steelers in rare company among teams without losing seasons

Consistency is the only path to success in the NFL. The league has become so competitive that there are only a handful of teams who consistently finish over .500 and the final playoff spots are typically highly contested by those teams. Looking at losing seasons over the last 10 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are among some pretty elite company.

In fact, the only two teams without a losing season in the last 10 seasons are the Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. Here is how the entire league breaks down:

Cleveland Browns – 9

New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars – 8

Tampa Bay Bucs, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons – 7

Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos – 6

Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers – 5

Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans – 4

Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts – 3

New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys -2

Seattle Seahawks – 1

Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers – 0

Ironically, the Steelers and Chiefs couldn’t be more different when it comes to the postseason despite their regular-season success. The Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl three of the last four seasons and won two of them and the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire