Steelers rally to tie Chiefs 21-21 at half

The Steelers were down 21-0. Then, they weren’t.

Ben Roethlisberger rallied Pittsburgh to 21 unanswered points, allowing the Steelers to draw even 21-21 at halftime.

Roethlisberger, who got off to a rocky start, has gone crazy since the team’s first two drives. He is 24-of-35 for 278 yards and three touchdowns already.

He also threw a 2-point conversion to James Conner after his 14-yard touchdown pass to James Washington with 18 seconds left in the first half. The Steelers went for two after Chris Boswell missed an extra point following the team’s second touchdown.

Jesse James has four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, JuJu Smith-Schuster seven for 71 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown seven catches for 51 yards.

The Chiefs forced a Roethlisberger fumble on a sack by Justin Houston late in the first quarter, and Chris Jones scooped and scored on what would have given Kansas City a 28-0 lead. But Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick‘s defensive holding penalty negated the score.

Pittsburgh used its new life to score its first touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Roethlisberger to James.

Patrick Mahomes is 8-of-10 for 119 yards with three touchdowns. His touchdown passes have gone to Chris Conley for 15 yards, Travis Kelce for 19 yards and Kareem Hunt for 5 yards.

The Chiefs had nine penalties for 62 yards in the first half.