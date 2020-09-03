Report: Steelers radio announcer suspended 2 games after driving into supermarket during alleged DUI

Pittsburgh Steelers radio announcer Bill Hillgrove received a two-game suspension from the team after being charged with a DUI in June, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter. He also reportedly received a two-game suspension from Pitt athletics, where he holds the same job.

Steelers owner Art Rooney confirmed to the Tribune-Review that Hillgrove will return to his job, which he has held since 1994:

“He’s been a great part of the Steelers Sundays for a long time,” Rooney II said. “We’ll be happy to have him back.”

The Steelers have reportedly not said he will be replacing Hillgrove on the mic for their games on Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. AT&T SportsNet’s Rob King reportedly filled in for Hillgrove for two games last year as he recovered for back surgery.

Police: Steelers announcer drove into supermarket

The Steelers' radio announcer is awaiting arraignment after bizarre alleged DUI. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Per a police report via the Tribune-Review, Hillgrove crashed his Honda CR-V into Ferri’s IGA Supermarket in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. Police reported that Hillgrove drove directly into two windows, breaking them, as he pulled into a parking spot and apparently stopped too late.

Hillgrove then reportedly exited the car, had his prescription refilled, got back into his car and left:

“That car just got away from me. I’m telling you that car got away from me,” Hillgrove reportedly told police.

Hillgrove reportedly blew a 0.16 on a breathalyzer, twice Pennsylvania’s legal limit. He faces a formal arraignment on Oct. 28 for DUI.

More from Yahoo Sports: