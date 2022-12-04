Steelers rack up hefy fines after post-interception celebration

The NFL came down hard on Pittsburgh Steelers this week after a large number of the team celebrated an interception by cornerback James Pierre during last week’s game. As a group, the team was fined $132,484 for the celebration.

After Pierre’s first-quarter interception of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, Pierre and a dozen teammates ran to the end zone to celebrate, The celebration, one that started in training camp, involved one player throwing the football up like a target and the rest of the players simulating shooting it out of the sky.

Here is how the fines broke down:

LB T.J. Watt $13,261

S Minkah Fitzpatrick $13,261

LB Myles Jack $13,261

LB Marcus Allen $13,261

CB Cameron Sutton $13,261

CB Levi Wallace $13,261

S Terrell Edmunds $13,261

S Tre Norwood $4,715

CB James Pierre $4,989

S Damontae Kazee $6,597

CB Arthur Maulet $8,528

LB Malik Reed $8,333

LB Alex Highsmith $6,495

The disparity in fines relates to the NFL’s policy about how much can be fined. The larger figure is the standard amount for a veteran player on a first-time offense bu the smaller amounts are based on a percentage of the player’s salary, hence they are lower.

List

Steelers vs Falcons: 5 guys to watch this week

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire