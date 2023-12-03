Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett ruled out in Week 13 vs. Cardinals with ankle injury

Kenny Pickett was taken to the locker room due to an ankle injury. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to an ankle injury. After being evaluated in the blue tent, Pickett walked to the locker room.

Pickett was initially deemed questionable to return to the game. Before the Steelers took the field to start the third quarter, the team downgraded Pickett to out.

UPDATE: Pickett has been declared OUT for the rest of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

The hit came with 5:10 to go in the second quarter. The Steelers were driving toward the end zone with the game tied 3-3. On third down, Pickett scrambled and dove for the end zone. Pickett was tackled from behind and took a shot to his upper body before he hit the ground.

He was able to limp off the field under his own power, and was sent to the blue tent.

Pickett eventually walked to the locker room with trainers. He was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who the team used to try and convert on fourth down. Trubisky handed off to running back Najee Harris on the play, but he was stuffed at the goal line. The Steelers turned the ball over on downs at the one-yard line.

Pickett came into Week 13 questionable due to an ankle injury, but was able to practice in full during the week. He finished Sunday's game 7-for-10, with 70 passing yards. He also had three rush attempts for 3 yards.

This story will be updated.