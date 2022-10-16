Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out vs. Buccaneers with concussion, replaced by Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett's head bounced off the turf on Sunday after a big hit, which sent him into concussion protocol. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early on Sunday after taking a shot in the third quarter.

Pickett had just thrown the ball away when Buccaneers linebacker Devin White drilled him in the pocket, which sent Pickett to the ground hard. As he went down, his head whipped back and hit the turf.

Pickett was slow to get up and went right to the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Kenny Pickett sofreu uma pancada e teve ser retirado de campo. Mitch Trubisky é o QB dos Steelers no momento. #GoBucs #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/cIzrbSyryB — Endzone Brasil (@Endzone_Brasil) October 16, 2022

Mitch Trubisky is in at quarterback after Kenny Pickett took a hit.



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/i877f22iK9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

The Steelers then replaced him with Mitch Trubisky, who started the season in Pittsburgh. The team said Pickett, 24, was being evaluated for a concussion, and later ruled him out.

Pickett finished his day 11-of-18 for 67 yards. He threw one touchdown early, finding Najee Harris for a six-yard score in the first quarter, which marked the first of his career.

Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round draft pick in April, replaced Trubisky officially before last week’s blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. Trubisky went 1-4 as a starter in Pittsburgh.

This is the second week since the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to a new concussion protocol following Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury last month. The league now does not allow players to return to a game if they show gross motor “instability.” The NFL and teams have been much more careful with players showing a head injury since Tagovailoa went down.

Pickett's head injury was one of two in the third quarter. Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate was carted off the field after catching a pass in the middle of the field. He was quickly ruled out of the game with a head injury, though the team confirmed he had movement in all of his extremities.

The Steelers led 13-12 when Pickett went down.

