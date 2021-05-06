Steelers go quarterback in 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2020 NFL draft is only a week old and there are already plenty of 2022 mock draft out there to enlighten and frustrate fans. ESPN’s NFL draft analyst Todd McShay put out his earliest of early mock drafts and you know we had to check out who McShay gave the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McShay has the Steelers picking No. 16 overall and opted for Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Here’s what McShay had to say about the pick:

Another QB! We just watched five go in the first 15 picks last week, and now we could see as many go in the first half of Day 1 again. Pittsburgh has Ben Roethlisberger back for one more season (2022 is a void year on his contract), so it should absolutely be in the QB market at the draft. Ridder has done a little bit of everything at Cincinnati, throwing for at least 2,100 yards and 18 TDs in three straight seasons. And the 6-foot-4 redshirt senior averaged 6 yards per carry and scored 12 times on the ground in 2020.

I understand the 2020 season was no way to grade draft prospects but I am going to see a whole lot more out of Ridder this season to justify a first-round pick. Quarterback will absolutely be a top priority next season and there are several guys just from this mock draft for Steelers fans to keep an eye on.

