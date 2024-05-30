Steelers QB Russell Wilson says Justin Field on the field would ‘strike fear in defenses’

Job one for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason was to upgrade the quarterback room. They did so by cutting loose all three quarterbacks from last season including former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and bringing in all new players. This includes Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

However, having two starting quarterbacks, particularly with such different skill sets could present a challenge for the coaches. But the team hopes it presents even more problems for opposing defenses.

Wilson talked to the media on Wednesday and while he maintains he will be the starting quarterback this season, he welcomes the idea the team having packages that incorporate Fields into the offensive gameplan.

“It would strike fear in defenses,” Wilson said.

Fields on the other hand has stated he maintains this is a competition for the starting job and he goes to practice every day with that mindset. He wants to be more than a gadget player in this offense as he works to earn his next contract.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire