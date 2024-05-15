Steelers QB Russell Wilson returns to Denver Week 2
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a huge splash in free agency when they signed former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency. Now it seems Wilson will be returning to Denver in Week Two when the Steelers travel to take on the Broncos. The NFL will release the official regular-season schedule on Wednesday night but we have seen plenty of leaks and rumors.
