Steelers QB Russell Wilson gets big endorsement from NFL analyst Ryan Leaf

With all the changes the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason, the success of this team really hinges on the play of the quarterback. This team is going to go exactly as far as Russell Wilson can take them.

NFL analyst and former No. 1 overall pick Ryan Leaf was on Up & Adams and told Kay Adams he believes Wilson still has a Super Bowl champion quarterback in him and to watch out for the Steelers.

Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to consecutive Super Bowl appearances and went 1-1. The Seahawks blew out the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

"I think Russ still has EVERY bit of a Super Bowl Champion quarterback in him…" @ryanDleaf isn't sleeping on the #Steelers and Russell Wilson in the AFC North 💪@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/rZdpy8wAVY — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 21, 2024

The Steelers were at or near the bottom in nearly every passing stat in the NFL last season. This is why the front office completely gutted out the quarterback depth chart and hired new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

