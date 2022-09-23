Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky stays optimistic about offense: ‘We’re getting there’

Three weeks into the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is still searching for an identity. In the first half Thursday night it really felt like the team was on the same page and performaing the way most expected.

But it was short-lived as things fell apart after halftime leading to the team’s 29-17 loss. Don’t tell quarterback Mitch Trubisky that, though. After the game Trubisky seemed to feel like the offense is getting closer and the second-half struggles came down to just consistency and hitting on a few plays.

If you are making a list of the reasons why the Steelers lost on Thursday, I’m not sure you can put Trubisky in the top three. Yes, he made a couple of bad throws but his receivers also dropped some easy ones. That drop by Diontae Johnson is one I’m sure No. 18 would love to have back.

Trubisky also took some shots with his legs, one of which led to a touchdown. This is definitely progress. The only question is where was some of this in the first two games? And did the offense show enough growth to let Trubisky keep his job? This remains to be seen but we tend to agree with Trubisky that the arrow for the offense is pointing up.

