Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky to start vs Jaguars

For the second week in a row, Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced at his Thursday press conference that Trubisky would be the starter with rookie Kenny Pickett coming in after him.

This is a switch from last week when Trubisky starter but it was veteran Mason Rudolph who came in second with Pickett rounding out the reps.

Trubisky was signed as a free agent this offseason to replace Ben Roethlisberger. But the team also spent a first-round pick on Pickett to be the quarterback of the future. Trubisky played well last week against the Seattle Seahawks and should be working with better skill players this weekend.

In his press conference, Coach Tomlin announced that Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback in Saturday’s preseason game against Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/SRpdALnY06 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 18, 2022

List

Updated predictions for the Steelers starting offense

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire