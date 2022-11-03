Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says some of the penalty problems are ‘repeat offenders’

There is nothing worse for a team than unforced errors. For Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, penalties are the worst of those unforced errors. In every postgame, the topic comes up and when Pittsburgh has a game where they really stack up, Tomlin makes a point to discuss the negative impact of them.

On Wednesday, Steelers backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky shared his thoughts on the team’s penalty issues in the first half of the season.

“Some of them are just one-offs, freak accidents,” Trubisky said. “Some other times they are repeat offenders. That’s got to come from the top down. The coaches got to hold these guys more accountable when it comes to penalties.”

The Steelers have 51 accepted penalties against them this season. This is good for the 11th most in the league. By comparison, the Denver Broncos are the worst in the NFL with 70 while the Los Angeles Rams only have 28.

