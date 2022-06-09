Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his role: ‘I’m preparing to be the starter’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mitch Trubisky
    Mitch Trubisky
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It seems that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky isn’t fazed by the Steelers choice to draft former Pitt star Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Trubisky spoke to the media on Wednesday and made it clear he is confident and comfortable in the offense and is preparing to be the starter this season.

The road to the Steelers was interesting for Trubisky. After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, things didn’t go according to plan. Rather than saving the Bears, Trubisky found himself a backup in Buffalo last season, hoping to get another shot as a starter.

This season is a perfect opportunity for Trubisky to turn things around. The Steelers offense fits his skills perfectly and the Pittsburgh offensive skill players are among the best in the AFC.

It’s hard to imagine where Trubisky doesn’t give the Steelers the best chance to win, at least early in the season. Pickett might be the future but don’t be shocked if the Steelers have themselves something of a problem when Trubisky plays much better than anticipated and doesn’t just give up his starting spot.

List

4 early takeaways from Steelers minicamp

Recommended Stories

  • Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helping Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

    Pittsburgh is shaping up for a QB competition between Tubisky and Kenny Pickett.

  • Steelers QB Kenny Pickett not looking to be mentored by Mitch Trubisky

    The Steelers have a heated quarterback competition brewing.

  • Mitch Trubisky: I’m preparing to be the starter

    The Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall, which means sooner than later he’s expected to take over as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. But by all accounts, free-agent signee Mitch Trubisky has been taking most of the first-team reps during the offseason program. It’s June and those snaps hardly mean Trubisky will be the [more]

  • Texans must find ways to let QB Davis Mills throw deep downfield

    Davis Mills showed in 2021 he can be effective throwing deep downfield. The Houston Texans must capitalize on this talent with new OC Pep Hamilton.

  • Tom Brady addresses Dolphins rumors, future plans after football

    Hear what Tom Brady had to say Thursday about offseason rumors regarding the Miami Dolphins, and his plans after retirement

  • Live coverage: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field

    The reeling Milwaukee Brewers try to end a five-game losing streak this afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field.

  • Flores focused on new job with Steelers, not NFL lawsuit

    Brian Flores is trying to focus on the little picture, not the big one. The Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant stressed Wednesday he is intent on separating the attention surrounding the lawsuit from the demands of his new job trying to help Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin fix a defense that struggled for long stretches in 2021. “I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” Flores said.

  • Gary Sánchez, Twins agree to $9M deal, at midpoint

    Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees, the second straight down season for the two-time All-Star.

  • NBA Finals: Egregious Derrick White flop baits untimely Steph Curry foul

    A flop from Derrick White late in the second quarter resulted in an untimely foul for Steph Curry.

  • McDonald's Secret Menu Adds an Item (It's McNasty)

    The fast-food chain has some well-known secret menu items, but you may actually want to try this one).

  • Megachurch leader gets 17 years in jail for sex abuse

    STORY: The head of a megachurch based in Mexico, La Luz del Mundo, has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for sexually abusing young girls.Naason Joaquin Garcia is the leader and self-styled apostle of the Guadalajara-based church, which claims nearly 5 million followers worldwide.He pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse last Friday, in return for prosecutors dismissing the majority of the charges he faced, including multiple charges of rape, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking and child pornography.Judge Ronald Cohen was visibly emotional when he handed down the jail sentence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, apologizing for not being able to do more for the victims.“As for the Jane Does... At this point, I apologize, my hands are tied. Lawyers do what lawyers do, at this point, my hands are tied. But I further want to tell all the Jane Does that the world has heard you. I promise you that."Garcia's sentencing caps an investigation that began in 2018, leading to his arrest the following year at Los Angeles International Airport.But Garcia's accusers have decried the plea deal as too lenient.One of Garcia's alleged victims, Sochil Martin, vowed on Wednesday to keep fighting for justice.“This is just getting started. LDM and your criminal institution and every politician, whether it's here, Colombia, Mexico, Europe. We're taking this to the federal authorities, if it's the last thing I do.”Two other church associates charged with Garcia have reached separate plea deals, while a fourth person remains at large.La Luz del Mundo has publicly stood by Garcia and argued that he accepted a plea deal because he believed he could not get a fair trial.Under the deal, Garcia will also be registered as a sex offender for life.

  • Tony Buzbee feels “duped” by news of regular contact between prosecutors and Deshaun Watson’s lawyer

    Tuesday’s article from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times takes an unprecedented look at the extent to which Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, communicated with Harris County, Texas prosecutors regarding the investigation and eventual grand jury proceedings arising from the criminal complaints filed against Watson. Based on information obtained from public records [more]

  • Broncos $4.65B Price Shows NFL Ownership Rules Working Just Fine

    The last NFL team sale, pre-Denver Broncos, was the Carolina Panthers; the franchise hit the market in late 2017, and bids were expected to reach as high as $3 billion. A pair of NBA teams—the Rockets and Clippers—fetched at least $2 billion in prior years and pundits figured entry to the world’s most valuable sports […]

  • The Rodanthe Bridge on the Outer Banks would be open now, if not for substandard paint

    The pavement markings will need to be redone before the bridge can open, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

  • 12 notes from Day 2 of Colts’ minicamp

    News and notes from Day 2 of Colts' minicamp.

  • Time for Cleveland Browns owners to share Deshaun Watson burden with coach Kevin Stefanski

    As the number of civil lawsuits the quarterback faces rises to 24, co-owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have remained silent since March

  • PFF: Jets’ Robert Saleh ranked NFL’s worst coach

    PFF was pretty tough on the #Jets coach:

  • The Superior Six: These are the NFL units that improved their fantasy value

    Which NFL offenses saw their fantasy football stock rise this offseason? Matt Harmon highlights his top six.

  • PFF: Bills’ Sean McDermott is only 16th best coach in NFL

    Explaining why this wasn't cool:

  • Giants cancel practice on final day of mandatory minicamp

    The New York Giants canceled practice after holding a team meeting on Thursday, wrapping up a mandatory three-day minicamp. The organization fired general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge following a 4-13 record last season. Former Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen was hired to replace Gettleman.