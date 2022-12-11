Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his performance: ‘Great to be back out there with the guys’

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett on Sunday but was unable to lead the Steelers past the Baltimore Ravens. A big part of that was due to the three interceptions Trubisky threw.

But surprisingly, after the game, Trubisky was pretty upbeat after the game and while he did admit he was overly aggressive at times didn’t seem too broken up about how poorly he played and said he felt great to be back out there with the guys.

You have to appreciate just how nonchalant Trubisky was. After all, he got benched after four starts for Pickett and came in with no first-team reps. Trubisky did note he puts in the work on preparation each week and that is why he felt like he was able to run the offense as well as he did.

Trubisky finished with 276 passing yards on 22-of-30 passing. Trubisky led the offense down to a late touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth but it couldn’t counter the three interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire