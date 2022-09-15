Steelers RB Najee Harris full participant at Thursday practice

Reuters

South Korea levied tens of millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million). "We disagree with the PIPC’s findings, and will be reviewing the full written decision once it’s shared with us," a Google spokesperson said.