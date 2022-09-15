Steelers RB Najee Harris full participant at Thursday practice
Najee Harris looks ready to go for Sunday.
Jonah Jackson was the latest starting OL to miss time after suffering a finger injury in Wednesday's practice
South Korea levied tens of millions of dollars in fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms for privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday. In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million). "We disagree with the PIPC’s findings, and will be reviewing the full written decision once it’s shared with us," a Google spokesperson said.
Live updates from Chiefs-Chargers game.
Here's how to watch the matchups on NFL+, the league's new streaming service.
Get ready to point and laugh, football fans.
Valerie Bertinelli is selling off personal clothing items she wore at her wedding to ex husband Tom Vitale, revealing that "bad memories [are] attached."
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
The lottery winners snared prizes of $1 million, $200,000 and $150,00 in different games.
FTW’s Andy Nesbitt and USA TODAY Sports NFL insider Mike Jones debate if the "Patriot way" is a thing of the past and the end has finally come to New England being a perennial contender.
Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic
Ballet soloist Oleksandr Shapoval reportedly died in combat fighting against Russia's invasion.
The former husband of Mariah Carey recently confirmed he is also waiting for his tenth child to be born
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009. Brady discussed the difficulties of his job this week.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.