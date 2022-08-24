Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky makes his case to be starting quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made any formal announcements about who the starting quarterback will be for the team’s preseason finale this week against the Detroit Lions. There also hasn’t been any announcement who the starting quarterback will be for Week One versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Mitch Trubisky is pushing hard not only to play in the final preseason game but making his case to be the regular-season starter as well. Trubisky spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“It’s been a limited sample, but I think I’ve done a lot of great things in practice, a lot of good throws in the game,” Trubisky said.

It seems that the battle for the starting job is turning out to be much tighter than anyone could have anticipated. While Trubisky has played well, it would be hard to make the case he’s objectively outplayed Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett.

