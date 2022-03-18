Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky looking to win over doubting fans

It isn’t often we talk about splash moves in free agency and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same breath. But this offseason, Pittsburgh is going all-in on re-building the team after the retirement of QB Ben Roethlisberger.

The biggest move so far has been signing free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky. His addition was met with mixed reactions by Steelers fans with many concerned Trubisky is a first-round bust.

When Trubisky addressed the media for the first time as a Steeler, he talked about the mixed reception he’s gotten and how he hopes to quiet the doubters.

Ultimately, if Trubisky does end up the starting quarterback, he is going to have huge shoes to fill. Trubisky does give the Steelers a much better option than anyone who was already on the roster and with the other free-agent additions is in a great position to have early success.

Mitch Trubisky on the mixed reaction he's gotten from Steelers fans: "Hopefully I win them over by the way I play on the field." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 17, 2022

List