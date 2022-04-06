Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky invites teammates to FL home

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is wasting no time connecting with his new teammates. According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kindhabwala, Trubisky has invited his skill players and fellow Steelers quarterbacks to his home in Florida this weekend to work out and do a little bonding.

Pittsburgh signed Trubisky as a free agent from the Buffalo Bills at the start of free agency. Presumably, there will be a quarterback competition between Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins for the starting job. However, you have to assume Trubisky has the inside track given the team’s interest in signing him so quickly.

This brings us to perhaps the most awkward part of this entire scenario. If you are Rudolph and Haskins, do you go to Florida to hang out with the guy who was signed to keep you on the bench? Honestly, they are in a no-win, especially Rudolph. You don’t want to go but if you don’t, you look like a bad teammate. If you do go, you are essentially kicking off a popularity contest with Trubisky for the support of your teammates.

Remember Mitch Trubisky talking about coming into Pittsburgh and leading right away? He’s having the #Steelers pass-catchers and the other QBs (Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins) down to his FL home this weekend to throw and hang out. I’m told RB Najee Harris is going too. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 5, 2022

